/This country has no President or Prime Minister! So who really runs it?

Switzerland, known for its neutrality and precision, operates without a head of state in the traditional sense. Instead, it’s governed by a seven-member Federal Council, a system that has worked smoothly for over 170 years.
The Swiss Federal Council is composed of seven members, each heading one of the country’s main government departments. Decisions are made collectively, meaning no single person can overrule the others. The Council rotates the presidency every year, giving each member a turn as the “President of the Confederation.” But even this role is largely symbolic, the president is just a first among equals.
Switzerland’s citizens have one of the strongest voices in governance anywhere in the world. Through referendums, people can directly approve or reject government decisions, from foreign policy to local taxation. This has led to a political culture where consensus, not charisma, rules. Political showmanship is almost non-existent in Swiss politics.
The Swiss system thrives because of its focus on stability and representation. The Federal Council always includes members from multiple parties, ensuring diverse opinions shape decisions. This structure prevents political polarisation and power struggles, something many democracies struggle with.
Despite lacking a single strong leader, Switzerland ranks among the world’s richest and most peaceful nations. Its political neutrality has kept it out of global conflicts, while its decentralised governance has nurtured economic innovation and social harmony.
As global politics grows more divisive, the Swiss model offers an alternative: shared power over personal power. While it may not suit every nation, Switzerland proves that leadership doesn’t always have to mean one person at the top, sometimes, democracy works best when it’s in everyone’s hands.
Switzerland has no president or prime minister in the traditional sense. Instead, it runs efficiently under a seven-member Federal Council, a collective system that values consensus over control, making it one of the most stable democracies on Earth.