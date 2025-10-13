LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /This country has no President or Prime Minister! So who really runs it?

This country has no President or Prime Minister! So who really runs it?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Oct 13, 2025, 14:03 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2025, 14:03 IST

Switzerland, known for its neutrality and precision, operates without a head of state in the traditional sense. Instead, it’s governed by a seven-member Federal Council, a system that has worked smoothly for over 170 years.

How Switzerland’s Leadership Works
1 / 6
(Photograph: Freepik)

How Switzerland’s Leadership Works

The Swiss Federal Council is composed of seven members, each heading one of the country’s main government departments. Decisions are made collectively, meaning no single person can overrule the others. The Council rotates the presidency every year, giving each member a turn as the “President of the Confederation.” But even this role is largely symbolic, the president is just a first among equals.

A True Model of Direct Democracy
2 / 6
(Photograph: Nestled between Switzerland and Austria, Liechtenstein lacks UNESCO-recognised sites but offers charming alpine scenery,)

A True Model of Direct Democracy

Switzerland’s citizens have one of the strongest voices in governance anywhere in the world. Through referendums, people can directly approve or reject government decisions, from foreign policy to local taxation. This has led to a political culture where consensus, not charisma, rules. Political showmanship is almost non-existent in Swiss politics.

Why This System Works
3 / 6
(Photograph: AI)

Why This System Works

The Swiss system thrives because of its focus on stability and representation. The Federal Council always includes members from multiple parties, ensuring diverse opinions shape decisions. This structure prevents political polarisation and power struggles, something many democracies struggle with.

A Prosperous and Peaceful Nation
4 / 6
(Photograph: Unsplash)

A Prosperous and Peaceful Nation

Despite lacking a single strong leader, Switzerland ranks among the world’s richest and most peaceful nations. Its political neutrality has kept it out of global conflicts, while its decentralised governance has nurtured economic innovation and social harmony.

Could Other Countries Learn from Switzerland?
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Could Other Countries Learn from Switzerland?

As global politics grows more divisive, the Swiss model offers an alternative: shared power over personal power. While it may not suit every nation, Switzerland proves that leadership doesn’t always have to mean one person at the top, sometimes, democracy works best when it’s in everyone’s hands.

Summary
6 / 6
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Summary

Switzerland has no president or prime minister in the traditional sense. Instead, it runs efficiently under a seven-member Federal Council, a collective system that values consensus over control, making it one of the most stable democracies on Earth.

Trending Photo

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters fastest to 6000 Test runs
5

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters fastest to 6000 Test runs

'Cheap, sturdy, deadly': 5 most cost-effective fighter jets ever built
6

'Cheap, sturdy, deadly': 5 most cost-effective fighter jets ever built

This country that runs on faith and finance! Inside Holy See’s billion-dollar empire
7

This country that runs on faith and finance! Inside Holy See’s billion-dollar empire

Top 5 run-scorers of Women's ODI WC 2025: No Smriti, Harmanpreet in the list
5

Top 5 run-scorers of Women's ODI WC 2025: No Smriti, Harmanpreet in the list

From John Cena to Roman Reigns, check out top 5 WWE superstars with most PLE wins
5

From John Cena to Roman Reigns, check out top 5 WWE superstars with most PLE wins