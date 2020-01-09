All you want to know about Lunar Eclipse

During this penumbral lunar eclipse, the Earth's main shadow does not cover the Moon. Here is some information about the Lunar eclipse that will take place on January 10.

'Chandra Grahan' or 'Wolf Moon Eclipse'

The lunar eclipse also called 'Chandra Grahan' in Hindi or 'Wolf Moon Eclipse', occurs when the Moon passes directly behind Earth and its shadow. A lunar eclipse can occur only on the night of a full moon. The type and length of a lunar eclipse depends on the Moon's proximity to either node of its orbit.

There are three types - total, partial and penumbral.

(Photograph:AFP)