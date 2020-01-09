All you want to know about Lunar Eclipse

During this penumbral lunar eclipse, the Earth's main shadow does not cover the Moon. Here is some information about the Lunar eclipse that will take place on January 10.
The lunar eclipse also called 'Chandra Grahan' in Hindi or 'Wolf Moon Eclipse', occurs when the Moon passes directly behind Earth and its shadow. A lunar eclipse can occur only on the night of a full moon. The type and length of a lunar eclipse depends on the Moon's proximity to either node of its orbit.
There are three types - total, partial and penumbral.
Partial lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and Moon but the three celestial bodies do not form a straight line in space. When this happens, a small part of the Moon's surface is covered by the dark of the Earth shadow. It is also called the umbra.
Penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are imperfectly aligned. When this happens, the Earth blocks some of the sunlight from directly reaching the Moon's surface and covers all or part of the Moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra.
According to ancient legends and myths, wolfs howl at the full moon in January, hence the nickname ‘wolf eclipse’ was given. Pop culture also believes that dogs go a little crazy when the Wolf moon dictates the sky as it is considered the most dangerous Moon, after the Halloween’s full Moon.
One of the most popular myths or superstitions related to lunar eclipse is that people should not eat food or drink during the eclipse.
Most of them believe that food goes bad during the period and may cause indigestion. Many people cover their food with Tulsi(basel) leaves to protect it from going bad.
