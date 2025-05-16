(Photograph: )

Growth gap widens

The contrast is striking: in 2005, Pakistan’s GDP was about 1.5 times larger than Maharashtra’s. But today, Maharashtra’s is about 45% bigger than Pakistan’s entire economy. Tamil Nadu, once at 37 per cent of Pakistan’s size, is now virtually equal and might even surpass in near future. The struggles for Pakistan refuse to die down, and it is not just with India — it’s lagging behind its former peers at the subnational level.