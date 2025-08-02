These 5 cricketers smashed fastest 10,000 Test runs - Guess the sole Indian

Test cricket is the oldest and most traditional format of the game. It challenges players with every ball, every session and every single day. Across its rich history, let’s take a look at the five batters who were the quickest to reach 10,000 runs in Test cricket
Former West Indies opening batter reached the 10,000 runs mark in 195 innings (the joint fastest in the world). Lara touched this milestone mark against England in 2004 at the iconic Old Trafford cricket ground. Notably, Lara holds the record for the highest individual score (unbeaten 400) in Test cricket.
Fondly known as 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar also touched the 10,000 mark in the same number of innings as Lara took. Facing arch-rival Pakistan in Kolkata, Tendulkar achieved this remarkable feat. Interestingly, Tendulkar has hit the most centuries (51) and most runs (15,921) in Test cricket.
Sri Lanka’s legendary wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Sangakkara also reached 10,000 runs in 195 innings. Carrying the momentum forward, he became the fastest player to score 12,000 Test runs, achieving it in 224 innings. One of his most famous moments was when he and Mahela Jayawardene made the highest third-wicket partnership ever, scoring 624 runs together.
Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is the fastest Aussie and fourth overall to surpass the tally of 10,000 runs, having done it in 196 innings. Ponting also holds the record for leading runs for Australia in Test cricket (13,378).
Just below Ponting is another Australian stalwart, Steven Smith: the only active player on this list. Smith reached the 10,000-run milestone while playing against Sri Lanka in Galle earlier this year. Notably, he holds the record for the most runs by an overseas batter at Lord’s cricket ground (604), which includes two centuries and three half-centuries.