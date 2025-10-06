LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Theatrical releases this week- 5 October to 12 October, 2025

Theatrical releases this week- 5 October to 12 October, 2025

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Oct 06, 2025, 19:01 IST | Updated: Oct 06, 2025, 19:01 IST

Get ready to embark on the journey of the upcoming week, filled with Bollywood and Tollywood movies releasing in cinemas near you. Here is the list of theatrical releases from October 5th to 12th. 

Theatrical releases this week
1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Theatrical releases this week

From Lord Curzon Ki Haveli to Mutton Soup, several movies are lined up to release this month. Be it any genre – suspense, horror, or romance – let's delve into the list of movies you can watch.

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli
2 / 8
(Photograph: Instagram)

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli

Release Date: 11th October

A horror-thriller revolves around four people who meet at an unexpected dinner. Later, one of the guests, named Rohit, told the other that he had found a body hidden in his car trunk. What will happen next is yet to be revealed.

Erracheera
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Erracheera

Release Date: 10th October

A horror Telugu movie centres on the plot initiated by a girl named Avantika, who becomes evil after marrying a man named Dasu. She becomes greedy and kills Dasu's grandmother for property.

Phani
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Phani

Release Date: 10th October

A movie based on supernatural things, along with much suspense, tells the story of a married couple who relocate to a new home and start experiencing paranormal activities around them.

Mutton Soup
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Mutton Soup

Release Date: 10th October

A Telugu movie packed with suspense, thriller, and crime revolves around the synopsis of a young wife and husband. They face some complications in their marriage, which turned into a horrific suspense.

Andhela Ravamidhi
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Andhela Ravamidhi

Release Date: 11th October

The story of a classical dancer named Pavani who struggles with marital conflict, infertility, and societal pressure to have a baby. She then pushed herself and started a dance school to inspire women like her to chase their own dreams.

Balti
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Balti

Release Date: 10th October

An action thriller romance Telugu movie focuses on four friends who are skilled Kabaddi players and get dragged into the world of local loan sharks and crime.

Sasivadane
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Sasivadane

Release Date: 10th October

Following a romance genre, the story centres on the story of two characters named Raghava and Sasi who fall in love with each other. Their romantic journey is a magical tale full of struggle, innocence, love, and pain.

Trending Photo

Who is Alakh Pandey? The Physicswallah co-founder who is now richer than Shah Rukh Khan
7

Who is Alakh Pandey? The Physicswallah co-founder who is now richer than Shah Rukh Khan

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 active Indian batters with most runs in ODIs
5

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 active Indian batters with most runs in ODIs

Bihar polls 2025: From NDA to RJD and back, how many times has Nitish Kumar taken oath as CM?
10

Bihar polls 2025: From NDA to RJD and back, how many times has Nitish Kumar taken oath as CM?

From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 batters with most runs in ICC World Test Championship
5

From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 batters with most runs in ICC World Test Championship

Theatrical releases this week- 5 October to 12 October, 2025
8

Theatrical releases this week- 5 October to 12 October, 2025