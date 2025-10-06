/Theatrical releases this week- 5 October to 12 October, 2025

Get ready to embark on the journey of the upcoming week, filled with Bollywood and Tollywood movies releasing in cinemas near you. Here is the list of theatrical releases from October 5th to 12th.
From Lord Curzon Ki Haveli to Mutton Soup, several movies are lined up to release this month. Be it any genre – suspense, horror, or romance – let's delve into the list of movies you can watch.
Release Date: 11th October
A horror-thriller revolves around four people who meet at an unexpected dinner. Later, one of the guests, named Rohit, told the other that he had found a body hidden in his car trunk. What will happen next is yet to be revealed.
Release Date: 10th October
A horror Telugu movie centres on the plot initiated by a girl named Avantika, who becomes evil after marrying a man named Dasu. She becomes greedy and kills Dasu's grandmother for property.
Release Date: 10th October
A movie based on supernatural things, along with much suspense, tells the story of a married couple who relocate to a new home and start experiencing paranormal activities around them.
Release Date: 10th October
A Telugu movie packed with suspense, thriller, and crime revolves around the synopsis of a young wife and husband. They face some complications in their marriage, which turned into a horrific suspense.
Release Date: 11th October
The story of a classical dancer named Pavani who struggles with marital conflict, infertility, and societal pressure to have a baby. She then pushed herself and started a dance school to inspire women like her to chase their own dreams.
Release Date: 10th October
An action thriller romance Telugu movie focuses on four friends who are skilled Kabaddi players and get dragged into the world of local loan sharks and crime.
Release Date: 10th October
Following a romance genre, the story centres on the story of two characters named Raghava and Sasi who fall in love with each other. Their romantic journey is a magical tale full of struggle, innocence, love, and pain.