Along with English, Mandarin Chinese and Hindi are also widely spoken languages in the world as of 2025. Let's find out which top 5 languages are widely spoken and which is at the top of the list?
Standard Arabic is spoken widely across the Arab nations, and it also serves as the official language in 15 countries, along with the language of religion and formal settings for hundreds of millions.
Spanish is spoken by roughly 600 million people worldwide, with 498 million native speakers. It is a global language with native speakers primarily in Spain and the United States, and 20 countries have it as the official language. It is also one of the six official languages of the UN.
Over 600 million people worldwide speak Hindi, with the majority of speakers residing in India. Other countries with Hindi-speaking populations also include Nepal, Mauritius, the United States, and Fiji.
Approximately 1.3 billion people speak Mandarin Chinese globally, making it the most spoken language in the world by native speakers. The main speakers of this language are in Mainland China, where it serves as the official language. However, other than China, countries like Taiwan, Singapore, and within Chinese diaspora communities across Asia, North America, Europe, and Australia speak this language.
Around 1.5 billion people speak English as of 2025, making it the most widely spoken language in the world. The United States stands at the top of the table for speaking English, while India has the most second-language speakers. Currently, English is the official language of 67 countries.