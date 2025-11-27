LOGIN
The science behind nuclear radiation that lasts for centuries

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 27, 2025, 18:06 IST | Updated: Nov 27, 2025, 18:06 IST

Plutonium-239 remains radioactive for 24,100 years. Uranium-238 persists for 4.5 billion years. Understanding half-life explains why nuclear waste needs deep storage for millennia. 

What Is Radioactive Decay
(Photograph: X)

What Is Radioactive Decay

Atoms with unstable nuclei emit energy as particles and radiation to become stable. This process is called radioactive decay and happens at a fixed, predictable rate unique to each isotope.​

Half-Life - The Key to Understanding Duration
(Photograph: X)

Half-Life - The Key to Understanding Duration

Half-life is the time for radioactivity to drop to 50 per cent of its original level. Cobalt-60 has a 5.26-year half-life, so 4g becomes 2g after 5.26 years, then 1g after another 5.26 years.​

Plutonium-239 - 24,100 Years of Danger
(Photograph: X)

Plutonium-239 - 24,100 Years of Danger

Plutonium-239 has a half-life of 24,100 years, meaning it will remain significantly radioactive for hundreds of thousands of years. After 10 half-lives (241,000 years), it drops to 0.1per cent radioactivity.​

Uranium-238 - Nearly as Old as Earth
(Photograph: X)

Uranium-238 - Nearly as Old as Earth

Uranium-238 has a half-life of 4.5 billion years, matching the age of our solar system. Uranium from Earth's formation still exists today because it decays so slowly.​

High-Level Nuclear Waste Timeline
(Photograph: X)

High-Level Nuclear Waste Timeline

After 300 years, high-level waste radiation drops to levels where you can stand near it without protective gear. However, it remains technically radioactive forever, though at negligible levels after 1,000-10,000 years.​

Exponential Decay Pattern
(Photograph: X)

Exponential Decay Pattern

Radioactivity follows exponential decay, dropping by half each half-life. After 10 half-lives, activity reduces to 1/1024th, or about 0.1per cent of original levels.​

The Multiplier Effect - Why Half-Life Matters
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The Multiplier Effect - Why Half-Life Matters

A single bowling ball per second falling for 24,000 years differs greatly from one grain of salt per second for the same period. Lower activity persists longer, explaining why long half-lives still pose storage challenges.​

Deep Geological Storage - The Solution
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Deep Geological Storage - The Solution

Nations store high-level waste in deep geological repositories where rock formations prevent contamination. This keeps waste isolated during its active radioactive lifetime.​

