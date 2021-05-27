The One With the Reunion: 'Friends' reunite with tears, laughter, memories and guest stars

'Friends: The Reunion' brings stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc back to the set for a tearful get-together 17 years after the final episode of the show happened.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Unplanned Special
A reboot of the series itself, or a movie was not planned as such. Cut to now when all six actors are now in their 50s.
"They ended the show very nicely," said Kudrow, referring to the 2004 finale when the characters moved out of their Greenwich Village apartments for new adult lives. "I don`t want anyone`s happy ending to be unraveled."
"It was life changing, and it forever will be. Not just for us but for the people who watch it, and that`s such a great feeling to carry forever," said Cox
(Photograph:Twitter)
'Friends' For Life
After the first couple of seasons, the six previously unknown actors had become household names and genuine real-life friends.
"No-one was going through what we were going through, except the other five," said Schwimmer of the sudden fame at the time. "Our family couldn`t relate, our closest friends couldn`t relate... but the only other people who really knew what it was like were the other five."
(Photograph:Twitter)
'Friends' Again & Again!
'Friends', which began in 1994, was the top-rated comedy in the United States for six years and aired in more than 200 nations. The finale was watched by some 52 million Americans, eight million more than the Oscar ceremony that year. Re-runs gave the comedy a new life and a new generation of fans, and streaming platforms extended it.
Jennifer Aniston recalled being told when she was cast as spoiled Rachel Green that 'Friends' was "not going to make you a star."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Guest stars
A slew of guest stars ranging from Justin Bieber to Lady Gaga and soccer star David Beckham joined in for the 105-minute special, hosted by James Corden, on HBO Max. The show features bloopers, a trivia quiz, reminiscences from the show`s creators and some surprises.