Power of constitution

The Constitution gave the citizens of India the power to choose their own government and paved the way for democracy.

Earlier, the country was dependent on the colonial Government of India Act, 1935 and its head was King George VI.

Apart from laying down the rights and duties of the citizens, the Constitution also explains the political principles that govern the country and the rules and regulations under which the executive, judiciary and legislature should function.

