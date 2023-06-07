The Little Mermaid and the history of Chinese racism

Updated: Jun 07, 2023

The failure of The Little Mermaid in China and South Korea has once again thrown light on racism in the eastern societies. Ranging from xenophobia, racism, and homophobia to ethnocentrism, Chinese media conflates them all. Most Marvel movies face backlash and have to modify their films to please Chinese censorship boards. From cutting climax scenes to having to change even their posters entirely to promote heightened Chinese nationalism, Hollywood films have to make all sorts of adjustments to appease the Chinese audience. There is also a role of COVID 19 after which regulations became even more stringent to maintain a Chinese terrarium. The Chinese audience is also going through disenchantment with Hollywood films now that Chinese films of similar visual capacity are being shown. Here's a look at the number of times, Hollywood films have been subjected to racist backlash in China.

Blue-washing of The Little Mermaid

Disney’s The Little Mermaid was expected to have a strong opening weekend by The Walt Disney Company in America. However, the film’s international box-office performance shows the opposite, particularly in China. China has a history of dissing Disney movies due to strict censorship, and state control of media portraying members of the queer community and other minorities. The Little Mermaid had to blue-wash its poster to an extent where the actual skin colour of protagonist Halle Baily is not visible. A true portrayal of the classic Little Mermaid is just an excuse used by Chinese audiences to conceal their preference for a white mermaid over a black one. The transgender cast of Ursula also had to be modified to fit the heterocentric Chinese regime.

Spider-Man controversy

Sony's animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home had to edit their climax scenes related to a fight sequel at the Statue of Liberty being a symbol of liberalism which according to Chinese censorship authorities displayed heightened western nationalism. Much like other films, the Tom Holland starrer, which became the biggest movie of 2021, was modified to adhere to the Chinese communist agenda. According to the Chinese censor board the climax scene was “too patriotic”.

Black Panther controversy

Marvel’s Black Panther, featured a predominately Black cast. The all-black cast of the film did not go down the well with the Chinese media narrative. To prove so here are some reviews “Maybe the Chinese are still not used to a film full of black people,” said one reviewer on Douban (a Chinese website). Another one said he had to pinch himself more than 10 times to stay awake during the movie because “Black Panther is black, all the major characters are black, a lot of scenes are black, the car-chasing scene is black, the blackness has really made me drowsy.”



Another movie-goer highlighted his experience in 3D: “The film is full of black actors and actresses. Also, because the film’s colors are a bit dark, it’s nearly a torture for the eyes to watch the film’s 3D version in the theater.” Another reviewer expressed trouble finding his seat: “When I entered the theater, a bunch of black people was fighting in the night… I’ve never been in a theater so dark that I couldn’t find my seat.”



Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings remarks

There is a common trend of the ban of Marvel movies in China. Even Marvel movies with Chinese protagonists are not excused. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals were troubled after actors involved with the films (star Simu Liu and director Chloé Zhao) reportedly made insulting comments about the Chinese state. Certain groups in China were also not happy with the depiction of Chinese characters in the movie.

Call Me By Your Name controversy

The Oscar-winning romance Call Me By Your Name faced backlash during its release in China. Homosexuality was legally banned in China until 1997 and was treated as a mental illness. Chinese government has a long history of barring queer content in pop culture. Call Me By Your Name was also removed from Beijing International Film Festival after failing to earn approval from the state censor board.

