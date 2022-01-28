The hottest vegans in Bollywood to take inspiration from

Sonakshi Sinha

There were days when Sonakshi was always criticized for being plump but now she has become the fitness icon for many. Sonakshi has also lost heaps of weight and we can’t stop going ga-ga over her new avatar. If you are wondering where the girl has got this gorgeous physique, let us share the secret! Sonakshi got into shape after going vegan. Yes, the actress has confessed herself that vegan diet helped her to improve metabolism. Sonakshi joined the vegan bandwagon as a fight against animal cruelty. She adores animals and her wish to see a world free of animal cruelty, persuaded her to turn vegan. Well, that is why she is such an inspiration to many!



(Photograph:WION Web Team)