The hottest vegans in Bollywood to take inspiration from

More and more people are embracing a plant-based lifestyle these days. What could be the reason? Some are animal lovers or are concerned more about the environment while others have health concerns that make them avoid non-vegetarian food. Well, whatever the reason may be, there’s a growing number of people who are becoming vegan or vegetarian and are reaping the benefits of leading a healthier lifestyle. As 'Veganuary' - the global pledge to try vegan for 31 days, comes to an end, let's have a look at 9 of the hottest vegans of our film industry.