Located in Chile's Atacama Desert, the ELT is currently under construction and is expected to be the largest optical telescope upon completion, scheduled for around 2029. Its main mirror is 39.3 metres wide, made of 798 hexagonal segments. It will capture images 15 times sharper than the Hubble Space Telescope and gather 250 times more light than Hubble, enabling the study of black holes, dark matter, and planets beyond our solar system.