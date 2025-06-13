(Photograph: X )

The Amazing Spider-Man turns 13: Why the movie still holds a special place among fans

Released in 2012, The Amazing Spider-Man offered a fresh take on the iconic web-slinger, with Andrew Garfield stepping into the suit and Marc Webb behind the camera. While the movie didn't get the love it deserved from fans when it was released, it would go on to grow in popularity. Thirteen years later, the movie still resonates with fans who appreciate its heart, style, and the untapped potential it hinted at.