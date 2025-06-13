Published: Jun 13, 2025, 18:59 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 18:59 IST
While The Amazing Spider-Man didn't get the love it deserved from fans when it was released, it would go on to grow in popularity. The movie still resonates with fans who appreciate its heart and style.
The Amazing Spider-Man turns 13: Why the movie still holds a special place among fans
Released in 2012, The Amazing Spider-Man offered a fresh take on the iconic web-slinger, with Andrew Garfield stepping into the suit and Marc Webb behind the camera. While the movie didn't get the love it deserved from fans when it was released, it would go on to grow in popularity. Thirteen years later, the movie still resonates with fans who appreciate its heart, style, and the untapped potential it hinted at.
Andrew Garfield’s performance
Garfield brought a more emotionally raw and vulnerable version of Peter Parker to the screen. His take was witty, and awkward this connected with fans.
The chemistry between Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone
Garfield and Stone brought undeniable chemistry to Peter and Gwen’s relationship. Their scenes felt authentic, full of nervous energy and affection.
A darker tone
Compared to the earlier Spider-Man trilogy, The Amazing Spider-Man offered a grittier, more realistic version of the hero’s origin.
The untapped potential of the mystery subplot
The film teased a larger narrative about Peter’s parents and Os corp's secret experiments, something that, while not fully realised in the sequel, still intrigued fans.
Unique visuals and web-slinging
The movie’s cinematography, especially the POV shots during Peter’s web-slinging, stood out. These sequences were thrilling and immersive, offering a fresh way to experience Spider-Man’s traversal.
The underdog
While it didn’t reach the critical heights of some other entries in the Spider-Man franchise, The Amazing Spider-Man developed a loyal fanbase. Many still champion it as an underrated gem, with Garfield’s portrayal gaining even more love after Spider-Man: No Way Home.