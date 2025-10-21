/The 7 windiest places on Earth you must know about

Most storms bring hazardous winds that can bring destruction when winds speed reach over 58 miles per hour. There are several such places on Earth where the weather is extreme due to hazardous winds which are quite powerful. Let's have a look at the top 7 windiest places on Earth.
Commonwealth Bay in Antarctica is one of the windiest places on Earth due to constant, powerful katabatic winds, with average speeds over 50 mph and gusts that can exceed 150 mph. This is caused by cold, dense air flowing downhill from the Antarctic ice sheet, a phenomenon that occurs year-round, leading to constant blizzards and whiteouts.
Nicknamed “Windy Wellington,” the city once recorded gusts up to 154 mph, with average wind speeds of 27 mph. In its windiest year, gale-force winds were documented on 233 days.
During a catastrophic tornado on May 3, 1999, a truck-mounted Doppler radar detected wind speeds surpassing 300 mph in the Oklahoma City suburb of Bridge Creek, believed to be the world’s highest known wind speed, with some reports claiming its record 318 mph.
On April 12, 1934, Mount Washington Observatory recorded a record-breaking gust of 231 mph, the fastest surface wind ever measured at the time. The mountain experiences an annual average wind speed of 32 mph.
Cyclone Olivia set a world record here on April 10, 1996, when an automated weather station registered winds of 253 mph, surpassing Mount Washington’s previous record.
Winds on Mount Everest summit frequently reach speeds up to force of hurricane force, particularly in the dead of winter, with the highest known speed hitting 175 mph in February 2004. Meanwhile, in November and February, wind speeds over 100 mph are common here.
This coastal point experiences intense winter storms, with winds often topping 70–100 mph. The highest recorded gust reached 127 mph, marking it among North America’s windiest spots.