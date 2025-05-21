The 7 rarest luxury watches in the world: Record-breaking timepieces that made history

Published: May 21, 2025, 15:38 IST | Updated: May 21, 2025, 15:38 IST
A world of rare watches
Some watches are more than timekeepers they’re legends. Crafted with precision, history, and exclusivity, these 7 rarest watches have broken records and stunned collectors. From Rolex to Patek Philippe, each piece carries a story of brilliance and mystery.
Paul Newman’s Rolex Daytona
This Rolex, gifted by actor Paul Newman’s wife, was sold for $17.8 million. Newman wore it during his racing days, making it a symbol of Hollywood, motorsport, and horology. It’s the ultimate collector’s dream and the most famous Rolex in history.
Patek Philippe Henry Graves Supercomplication
Commissioned by banker Henry Graves Jr, this pocket watch has 24 complications, including moon phases, a celestial chart, and Westminster chimes. It's not just rare it’s the most complicated mechanical watch ever made. A true horological treasure.
Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime
With two dials and 20 complications, this stainless steel masterpiece was created for Patek’s 175th anniversary. Only one exists. The Grandmaster Chime is the most complex wristwatch by Patek and a marvel of modern mechanical engineering.
Vacheron Constantin Chronometre Royal
Launched in 1954, only one piece of this model has reached auction. Its original silver dial remains untouched. Known for precision over complications, it reflects vintage perfection with white gold markers and enamel print untouched by time.
Rolex Unicorn Daytona
This white gold Daytona is the only one of its kind, earning the nickname “Unicorn.” Made in 1970, it shocked collectors as Rolex only used steel or yellow gold for Daytonas back then. Its bark-finished bracelet and rarity make it iconic.
Breguet No. 2667 & Rolex Zerographe
Breguet No. 2667 stunned with its dual movement and sundial seconds in 1814. Meanwhile, the Rolex Zerographe was a 1937 marvel Rolex’s first with an in-house chronograph and rotating bezel. Only 4 known Zerographe pieces exist today.