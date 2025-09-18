/The 6 most-watched awards shows worldwide – Oscars, Emmys, Grammys & more!

These top entertainment events attract millions with star-studded performances, live action, and red carpet glamour. They generate record TV ratings, huge social media buzz, and set global trends in film, music, and TV every year.
The Oscars are the world’s most famous film awards show. Millions of people watch every year to see which films and stars win the top prizes. The Oscars are loved for their glitzy red carpet, big movie stars, and live performances that celebrate the best in cinema.
The Grammy Awards are known for celebrating music from around the world. Top artists perform live, and awards go to the best singers, albums, and songs. Fans enjoy the exciting show, unique performances, and the chance to see musical legends sharing the stage.
The Golden Globes honour the best in film and television. The show brings together actors, directors, and stars from both industries. The night is famous for its glamorous outfits, fun speeches, and many surprise moments that viewers love to talk about.
The Emmy Awards are all about the best television shows. Each year, the TV industry’s biggest stars gather to celebrate the top series, actors, and creators. Audiences tune in worldwide to watch their favourite shows win big and to see live performances and funny host moments.
The AMAs are a big night for music fans, with winners chosen by public vote. Popular singers perform live, and viewers all over the world enjoy the unforgettable acts and the latest music trends. The show is known for its lively atmosphere and big surprises.
The CMA Awards honour the best in country music. The biggest names in the genre take the stage for live performances, and fans look forward to emotional wins and tributes. The show is full of famous country artists and songs loved by millions.