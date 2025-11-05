/The 5 largest empires in world history — Ranked by land area

Several empires and kingdoms throughout history have always shaped the world through cultural exchange, conquest, and innovation. In this article, we will explore the 5 largest empires by land area, focusing on their peak sizes, time periods, and control over multiple regions.
Spanning about 35.5 million km² across continents, the British Empire was the largest in the history of the world. It ruled over vast regions including India, Canada, Australia, Africa, and the Caribbean. Emerging in the 16th century, it dominated global trade, politics, and culture until its decline in the 20th century.
It was founded by Genghis Khan in the early 13th century, and it became the largest contiguous land empire ever, covering 24 million km². The Mongol Empire stretched from China to Eastern Europe and the Middle East, revolutionising warfare, promoting trade along the Silk Road, and connecting distant civilisations.
Established in 1721, the Russian Empire expanded across Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and into Alaska, reaching 22.8 million km². It was a powerful autocracy under the Tsars and a major force in global politics. The empire collapsed during the 1917 Russian Revolution, paving the way for the Soviet Union.
The Qing Dynasty, ruling from 1644 to 1912, was the last imperial dynasty of China, controlling 14.7 million km². Its territory included China, Mongolia, Tibet, and Taiwan. Known for its cultural achievements and expansion, the dynasty eventually weakened due to internal strife and Western imperial pressures, leading to its fall.
Rising in the 15th century, the Spanish Empire became one of the first global empires, covering 13.7 million km². It ruled vast territories in Latin America, the Philippines, and parts of Europe. Fueled by exploration and conquest, it spread Spanish culture and Catholicism worldwide before declining in the 19th century.