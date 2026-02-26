/The 200,000-ton warning: What can happen when the USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln operate side by side?

While the USS Abraham Lincoln brings the advanced F-35C Lightning II - the US Navy’s carrier-based stealth fighter - into the fray, the USS Gerald R. Ford commands an elite wing of upgraded Super Hornets and electronic warfare jets. The Lincoln was the first Nimitz-class carrier to deploy these 5th-generation fighters, allowing the strike group to penetrate sophisticated enemy air defences undetected. Even as the Ford awaits its own future F-35C retrofit, the combination of the Lincoln’s stealth squadrons and the Ford’s relentless, EMALS-driven launch rate creates a truly lethal combined air wing.