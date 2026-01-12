/Teams with most successful 300-plus run chases in ODIs; check where Team India ranks

Even with cricket evolving with each passing day, chasing a 300-plus total in One-Dayers is not the easiest of things for any cricket team. However, a few have mastered the art of it, so let’s check which team has successfully chased most 300-plus totals in One-Dayers.
The Men in Blue top the chart for teams with the most successful 300-plus run chases in One-Day history. Known for producing the best batters the game has seen, Team India has achieved this feat 20 times and counting in the ODIs.
Next on this list is cricket’s oldest mate, England. Although their current transition keeps them at bay in the 50-over format, history suggests that they have chased 300-plus totals in the ODIs 15 times and counting.
The most successful One-Day team to date, Australia, had to make the list, currently sitting in the third place with 14 successful 300-plus chases in One-Dayers.
Another World Cup winner, Pakistan, also made the list. The Men in Green, known for their unpredictability, have chased 300-plus totals 12 times and counting in their One-Day history.
Two teams, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, are tied in fifth place, each with 11 successful 300-plus ODI run chases.