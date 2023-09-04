Teacher's Day: Bollywood films that celebrate the spirit of learning

Who does not cherish school and college life? Filled with bitter-sweet memories, this part of our life is certainly the most beautiful one. Not just friends, we also miss our teachers who not only made us better people but in the process gave us the fondest memories that we all want to relive. Paying an ode to teachers, not just the ones we got in school or collages, but in our daily life - like our father, mother and even the person who helped us reach our goals. Bollywood has made an array of movies- some celebrating the bond between teachers and students, and others portraying the sacrifices of teachers for their students.



While we can't go back to school or college, we can definitely relish the good old times with some of the best movies on Teacher's Day. So, here are the films that will take you on a trip down memory lane and make you miss the educators who shaped your lives and careers!

Taare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan’s hit movie revolves around a specially-abled child and his journey towards discovering his true potential. The poignant tale showcases how a teacher uses unconventional methods to bring out the child’s inherent talents.



Iqbal

The coming-of-age drama film stars Shreyas Talpade, a cricket-obsessed, deaf-and-mute boy who with the help of his coach overcomes all the difficulties to become a part of the Indian national cricket team.

The Disciple

Director Chaitanya Tamhane’s 'The Disciple'- The critically acclaimed drama traces the journey and conflicts of a classical vocalist. Apart from the complexities of life that Sharad played by Aditya Modak is dealing with in his life, the movie also shows us a devotion of a disciple towards his mentor played by Arun Dravid.

Selection Day

'Selection Day' tells the inspiring tale of two teenage brothers, who are spending every minute of their life to get into the Indian cricket team. The coming of age drama is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s novel and revolves around a small family of two brothers and their coach father, who is harshly training his two sons from childhood, to see them one day playing for the country.

Hichki

An Indian adaptation of Brad Cohen`s autobiography, `Front of the Class`, the film tells the inspiring story of a teacher (played Rani Mukerji) with Tourette syndrome, who lands a job at her dream school. How Rani's character turns her weakness into her biggest strength. He continues effort to educate children gives us the clear message that no obstacle is too big to achieve your dreams.

Skater Girl

Skater Girl tells the story of a girl from rural India, who discovers her interest in skateboarding. Being a village girl following her dream is a road full of hurdles and obstacles for Prerna. But, her life changes when Jessica comes into her life and helps Prerna achieve her goals.

Nil Battey Sannata

This Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial is a refreshing look at the kind of a mother, mainstream Hindi cinema chooses to ignore. A house-maid with stars in her eyes, the spunk to defy the odds and give the world of limitless opportunities to her young daughter. Swara Bhaskar essays the single mother and high-school drop out Chanda Sahay with delightful positivity.



Chanda is a woman who will go to any extent to educate her daughter Apu (Riya Shukla). Even enrolled in the same school even though she herself was a high-school drop-out. The two don't have an easy relationship and like any other teenager, Apu resents and misunderstands her mother’s attempts to steer her towards academics. But Chanda’s persistence pays off and a day comes when Apu is on the verge of a career in Civil Services and Chanda herself becomes a maths tutor.



