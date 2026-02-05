LOGIN
T20 World Cup Bowling Records: Meet bowlers with most wickets, best bowling, most runs conceded and more

Feb 05, 2026

T20 WC Bowling Records: Bangladesh's Shakib has most wickets (50), India's Arshdeep and Afghanistan's Farooqi have most wickets (17) in one edition while Sri Lanka'a Ajanthan Mendis has best bowling figures in an innings - 6/8 in 2007 T20 World Cup.

Most wickets in T20 WC - 50 by Shakib Al Hasan
Most wickets in T20 WC - 50 by Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh bowler Shakib Al Hasan has the most wickets in T20 World Cup - 50. He has played in the tournament since the inaugural edition (2007) to last edition (2024). His wickets came in 43 matches with the best of 4/9.

Most wickets in one T20 World Cup edition - 17 by Fazalhaq Farooqi & Arshdeep Singh in T20 WC 2024
Most wickets in one T20 World Cup edition - 17 by Fazalhaq Farooqi & Arshdeep Singh in T20 WC 2024

Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi and India's Arshdeep Singh have most wickets in one T20 World Cup - 17. Farooqi and Arshdeep, both reached the milestone in T20 World Cup 2024. India went on to win the tournament by beating South Africa in the final.

Best bowling in an innings in T20 World Cups - 6/8 by Ajantha Mendis
Best bowling in an innings in T20 World Cups - 6/8 by Ajantha Mendis

Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis took 6/8 in T20 World Cup 2012 against Zimbabwe. This is not only the best bowling in an innings peformance in a T20 World Cup match but also the only six-wicket haul so far in the tournament history.

Most four-wicket hauls in T20 World Cups - Four players including Anrich Nortje
Most four-wicket hauls in T20 World Cups - Four players including Anrich Nortje

South Africa's Anrich Nortje, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal, and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan have the most four-wicket hauls in the tournament history with three each four-fers in T20 World Cups they have played so far.

Most runs conceded in an innings in T20 World Cups - 64 by Sanath Jayasuriya
Most runs conceded in an innings in T20 World Cups - 64 by Sanath Jayasuriya

Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya conceded 64 runs in four overs during 2007 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. This remains the record for most runs conceded by a bowler in a match in T20 World Cup history.

