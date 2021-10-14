T20 World Cup: A look back at six memorable moments from the tournament

Netherlands win against England in 2009

In the 2009 tournament opener, the Netherlands pulled off a sensational four-wicket win over England at Lord's, the 'Home of Cricket', in one of the sport's greatest shocks.

Chasing 163 to win, the Dutch scored two runs off the final ball. Tommy de Grooth, who made a crucial 49 for the Netherlands, said: "We set out a few months ago to achieve a few things -- and this was one. We wanted to play at Lord's, qualify for the World Cup in 2011 and beat a big nation, and I think we just did that."

(Photograph:AFP)