LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Supermoon shines bright: Stunning photos of the December 5, 2025 supermoon from around the world

From Los Angeles to Istanbul: Stunning photos of the December 5, 2025 supermoon from around the world

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Dec 05, 2025, 21:21 IST | Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 21:21 IST

Explore breathtaking photos of the December 5, 2025 Supermoon captured across the globe. See how the rare lunar event lit up skies worldwide.

United States
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

United States

The last supermoon of 2025, rises above Los Angeles on December 4, 2025.

Australia
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Australia

The last supermoon of the year, also called the "Cold Moon", is seen over Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 5, 2025.

Palestine
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Palestine

The Cold Moon, the last supermoon of the year, is seen through a damaged wall as it rises over the Nuseirat camp for displaced Palestinians in the central Gaza Strip on December 4, 2025.
The United States, alongside Qatar and Egypt, secured a truce in Gaza that came into effect on October 10 and has mostly halted two years of war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas

Italy
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Italy

A supermoon, also called Beaver Moon, rises above the Villa Medici in Rome on November 5, 2025.

Mexico
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Mexico

The Beaver Moon is seen behind the statue dedicated to "Women Who Fight" at the Glorieta de las Mujeres in Mexico City on November 4, 2025.

Turkey
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Turkey

The sturgeon supermoon rises over the Sultan Ahmed Mosque (Sultan Ahmet Mosque), also known as the Blue Mosque, in Istanbul.

Trending Photo

10 flight-control features that help the Su-57 fighter jet in high-angle turns
10

10 flight-control features that help the Su-57 fighter jet in high-angle turns

5 weapons the Su-57 fighter jet can carry inside its stealth bays
5

5 weapons the Su-57 fighter jet can carry inside its stealth bays

7 cockpit systems that help Su-57 fighter jet pilots react faster
7

7 cockpit systems that help Su-57 fighter jet pilots react faster

10 features of the Su-57 fighter jet that boost agility at low speeds
10

10 features of the Su-57 fighter jet that boost agility at low speeds

Warner Bros takeover: Will 'Barbie' also become a Netflix property? Here's what we know
7

Warner Bros takeover: Will 'Barbie' also become a Netflix property? Here's what we know