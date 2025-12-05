/Supermoon shines bright: Stunning photos of the December 5, 2025 supermoon from around the world

Explore breathtaking photos of the December 5, 2025 Supermoon captured across the globe. See how the rare lunar event lit up skies worldwide.
The last supermoon of 2025, rises above Los Angeles on December 4, 2025.
The last supermoon of the year, also called the "Cold Moon", is seen over Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 5, 2025.
The Cold Moon, the last supermoon of the year, is seen through a damaged wall as it rises over the Nuseirat camp for displaced Palestinians in the central Gaza Strip on December 4, 2025.
The United States, alongside Qatar and Egypt, secured a truce in Gaza that came into effect on October 10 and has mostly halted two years of war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas
A supermoon, also called Beaver Moon, rises above the Villa Medici in Rome on November 5, 2025.
The Beaver Moon is seen behind the statue dedicated to "Women Who Fight" at the Glorieta de las Mujeres in Mexico City on November 4, 2025.
The sturgeon supermoon rises over the Sultan Ahmed Mosque (Sultan Ahmet Mosque), also known as the Blue Mosque, in Istanbul.