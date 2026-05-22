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Super El Niño 2026 - Major discovery under the ocean reveals source

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: May 22, 2026, 15:40 IST | Updated: May 22, 2026, 15:40 IST

Super El Niño in the year 2026 is only the sixth such event the world will witness. Scientists have found what is fuelling this phenomenon. A massive blob of warm water exceeding average temperature is causing a heatwave in the ocean.

Super El Niño in 2026 - The Kelvin Wave
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Super El Niño in 2026 - The Kelvin Wave

The Super El Niño event predicted for this year can be blamed on a massive pool of warm water in the Pacific. Scientists say that this giant structure is called a Kelvin Wave and will result in the worst El Niño fallout in nearly 150 years. The last time the world witnessed an El Niño of such scale was in 1877. The Wall Street Journal termed this super-warm entity a "major heat wave" in the ocean, as the temperatures here are up to 13.5 degrees Fahrenheit above average, as compared to similar regions. It is not going to ebb anytime soon since deep water temperature patterns take much longer to shift.

Massive "blobs" of warm water moving through the ocean
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Massive "blobs" of warm water moving through the ocean

Kelvin waves are the result of wind force that moves abruptly. They are essentially massive "blobs" of warm water that travel across the ocean. When westerly wind bursts hit the western Pacific, they push a huge volume of superheated surface water towards the east. When this water reaches the eastern Pacific, it suppresses the cold water from coming to the surface, thus creating El Niño conditions. When the ocean temperature remains high, the atmosphere is impacted, resulting in extreme weather. Some parts of the world witness heavy rains, while others see droughts.

Earth has witnessed six super El Niño events in recorded history
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Earth has witnessed six super El Niño events in recorded history

The magnitude of the Kelvin Wave dictates how extreme the upcoming weather will be. Researchers say that this year's Kelvin Wave is warmer than the one seen in 1997, which led to one of six recorded "super El Niños". A super El Niño happens when ocean surface temperatures in the Pacific rise by a minimum of 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit above the long-term average. The first such event as mentioned, was recorded in 1877. Climatologists described it as one of the most intense, persistent, and devastating El Niño events in recorded human history.

Coastal and Equatorial Kelvin Waves
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Coastal and Equatorial Kelvin Waves

The oceanic Kelvin Waves move along a guide, a boundary that acts as a wall and allows the wave to travel long distances without dispersing. They are of two types - Coastal and Equatorial. Coastal Kelvin Waves use a coastline as their wall. But it is the Equatorial Kelvin Waves that are responsible El Niño. They use the equator has a natural guide. The Coriolis force, a perceived deflection caused by the Earth's spin, changes direction at the equator and traps the wave, forcing it to move west to east across the Pacific Ocean.

Super El Niño could bring droughts and floods
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Super El Niño could bring droughts and floods

The super El Niño in 2026 could bring terrifying consequences. Experts have warned that the world will witness record temperatures, droughts, humidity, and floods. It is expected to form by June and would be like seeing into the future 10 years later. In 1877, the countries faced the wrath of the super El Niño on many levels, as the poorest people were the most impacted. India, China, Egypt, and Brazil witnessed famines in which millions died. This year, countries that have planned and invested in food and energy independence would emerge better off than those who haven't.

Super El Niño effect on India
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Super El Niño effect on India

In India, north, central and eastern parts are currently under an intense heatwave. Super El Niño is expected to bring floods to some parts, and droughts to others. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the southwest monsoon is likely to be below normal in 2026. Rainfall has been projected at just 92 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA). El Nino will weaken monsoon winds in India. Intense and heavy rain showers are expected in Tamil Nadu and the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh. Meteorologists have said that the first half of the monsoon in June could be stable, and the full effects of El Niño would be felt by August and September.

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