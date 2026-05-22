/Super El Niño 2026 - Major discovery under the ocean reveals source

In India, north, central and eastern parts are currently under an intense heatwave. Super El Niño is expected to bring floods to some parts, and droughts to others. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the southwest monsoon is likely to be below normal in 2026. Rainfall has been projected at just 92 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA). El Nino will weaken monsoon winds in India. Intense and heavy rain showers are expected in Tamil Nadu and the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh. Meteorologists have said that the first half of the monsoon in June could be stable, and the full effects of El Niño would be felt by August and September.