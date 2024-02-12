Super Bowl 2024: Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers in overtime to win consecutive title

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 to win the Super Bowl LVIII in overtime at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday (Feb 11). This was the Chiefs' second consecutive Super Bowl victory - the first such instance in the National Football League (NFL) since the New England Patriots did it in 2004 and 2005.

Points were at a premium in Q1

The game started evenly with both teams not able to score a single point in the first quarter.

The Niners upped the ante in Q2

The 49ers then raised the tempo and scored 10 points in the second quarter while the defending champions Chiefs managed three.

The Chiefs rallied in Q3

In the second half, the Chiefs rallied and scored 10 points while their defence stopped the 49ers at none. The box score read 13-10 in favor of the Chiefs with last 15 minutes to go.

Regulation time ended at 19-19

Come fourth quarter, the 49ers scored nine points while the Chiefs could manage only 3 until the last minute when they tied the score at 19-19 with the help of a field goal to end the regulation time.

MVP Mahomes led the charge in OT

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was clinical with is 75-yard drive for a touchdown in the overtime to lead Kansas City to back-to-back Super Bowl titles. The Chiefs eventually won 25-22.

Chiefs join history makers

