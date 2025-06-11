LOGIN
Strawberry Moon lights up the sky - Stunning images from across the world

Authored By Mansi Arora
Published: Jun 11, 2025, 23:40 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 23:43 IST

As the whole world witness the stunning Strawberry Moon on Wednesday (June 11), not everyone knows the meaning behind its "sweet" name. The June's full moon is known by this name to mark the short but sweet strawberry harvest season. 

Why is it called the Strawberry Moon?
1 / 5
(Photograph:Reuters)

Why is it called the Strawberry Moon?

The name 'Strawberry Moon' originates from Native American traditions. It does not suggest that the moon will look like a strawberry or turn pink. Instead, it marks the time when strawberries ripen in the United States.
What makes it special this year?
2 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

What makes it special this year?

This full Moon dips lower in the sky than any other this calendar year. Not just June, it will be the lowest full Moon since 2006, all thanks to a rare celestial alignment.
Why the Moon is so low this time?
3 / 5
(Photograph:Reuters)

Why the Moon is so low this time?

It is because of an interesting astronomical event called the major lunar standstill, or lunistice, a rare lunar cycle that occurs every 18.6 years.
For how long it'll appear?
4 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

For how long it'll appear?

The Moon will appear full for about three days and its low placement near the horizon will create a dramatic visual illusion, called "the Moon Illusion", according to NASA.
How to watch Strawberry Moon in India?
5 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

How to watch Strawberry Moon in India?

To watch the Strawberry Moon in India, head outside after sunset on Wednesday (June 11) and look toward the southeastern sky. Moreover, using binoculars or a telescope will provide a closer look.

