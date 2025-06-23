/Strait of Hormuz: Top 5 countries that would be most impacted due to closure

Strait of hormuz is a vital oil trade route between Oman and Iran, carrying 25 per cent of global oil. nations like China, India, Japan, and South Korea heavily depend on it. any disruption can spike prices and affect global energy security.
The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway between Oman and Iran. It is a vital route for global oil trade, carrying about 25 per cent of the world’s oil, roughly 20 million barrels per day in 2024, as reported.
Many countries depend on oil that passes through the Strait of Hormuz. It connects Middle Eastern oil producers like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, and Iran to the rest of the world.
China is the largest importer of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, receiving about 5.4 million barrels per day as per report in early 2025. This accounts for nearly half of China’s crude oil imports, mainly from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Iran.
India imports about 2.2 million barrels per day through the Strait of Hormuz, which is 40 per cent of its crude oil imports. Reports says Key suppliers are Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
Japan depends on the Strait for 80 per cent of its crude oil imports, about 1.8 million barrels daily, mainly from Saudi Arabia and UAE. South Korea imports 1.5 million barrels per day through the Strait, about 70 per cent of its crude needs.
Singapore imports around 0.8 million barrels per day via the Strait of Hormuz. It acts as a major refining and trading hub for Middle Eastern oil, supplying fuel to Southeast Asia and beyond.
The Strait of Hormuz is crucial for global energy security. closure of strait of hormuz would impact oil prices and economies worldwide, especially those heavily dependent on oil flowing through this narrow waterway.