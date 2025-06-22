/Strait of Hormuz on the brink: What stopped Iran from closing it and what’s changed now?

The United States’ airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend have brought renewed global attention to the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but essential maritime corridor. Iranian parliament, the Majlis approved a measure to close the strait of Hormuz on Sunday, a move with far-reaching consequences. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical chokepoints, through which a fifth of global oil and gas supply flows.

According to top intelligence sources, the closure of the strait is likely to trigger a global recession, potentially worse than the 1973 oil crisis, wrote News 18. The strait will choke about 20 to 25 per cent of the World's oil and about 30 per cent of global LNG trade.