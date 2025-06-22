/Strait of Hormuz on the brink: What stopped Iran from closing it and what’s changed now?

Iranian parliament, the Majlis approved a measure to close the strait of Hormuz on Sunday, a move with far-reaching consequences.
The United States' airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend have brought renewed global attention to the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but essential maritime corridor. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical chokepoints, through which a fifth of global oil and gas supply flows.
According to top intelligence sources, the closure of the strait is likely to trigger a global recession, potentially worse than the 1973 oil crisis, wrote News 18. The strait will choke about 20 to 25 per cent of the World's oil and about 30 per cent of global LNG trade.
At its narrowest, the Strait of Hormuz is just 21 nautical miles wide, with shipping lanes only 3 km across in each direction. It connects the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean. Countries like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, the UAE, and Kuwait rely on this route to transport crude and gas exports to global markets.
Following the US strikes, Iranian parliament reportedly approved a motion to block the strait. As per Reuters Commander Esmail Kosari stated that closure “will be done whenever necessary.” Iran has long made such threats, but never implemented a full shutdown. Iran’s security body will now make the final decision on whether to proceed with the plan, state television reported this afternoon, according to the Telegraph.
Despite decades of conflict, the Strait of Hormuz has never been fully closed. The closest precedent to a conflict in the strait would be the 1980s 'Tanker War'. During this time, attacks were frequent, but the route remained open. In 2011–2012, Iran again threatened closure over oil sanctions. In 2019, after the US withdrew from the nuclear deal, Iran seized a British tanker. Still, oil kept flowing.
A closure would harm Iran as much as its rivals. Around 90 per cent of its own oil exports move through Hormuz. Shutting it would further isolate the country and risk direct US military retaliation. The US Navy’s 5th Fleet, stationed in Bahrain, is specifically tasked with keeping the strait open. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, about 20% of global liquid petroleum travelled through the Strait of Hormuz in 2024.
India imports over two-thirds of its oil and nearly half its LNG via the Hormuz strait. Disruption would spike inflation, drive up prices, and disrupt energy security. China, Japan, and South Korea would also face immediate supply shocks. A full blockade could send oil prices above $120 per barrel within days.
Unlike past tensions, the current flare-up includes open Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and Iran’s largest-ever ballistic missile attacks on Israeli cities. The maritime threat is now more serious and direct. Soon after Israel attacked Iran, The Hindu reported on June 13 that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz would lead to a 40-50 per cent increase in shipping costs and a 15-20 day increase in shipping times.