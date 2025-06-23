/Strait of Hormuz: Can Iran legally block the waterway under international law?

Iran’s parliament has approved closing the Strait of Hormuz after us attacks on its nuclear sites; however, under international law (UNCLOS), Iran cannot legally block the strait, as it’s a key global trade route for oil and LNG, protected by the right of transit passage.
In June 2025, Iran’s parliament approved a measure to close the Strait of Hormuz after US strikes on its nuclear sites. The decision now awaits approval from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.
The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman. It handles 20–25 per cent of the world’s oil trade and 30 per cent of global LNG shipments, making it a vital route for global energy supply.
The Strait is governed by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). This law gives ships and aircraft the right to pass through international straits without delay, even if they are in another country’s waters. It means Iran cannot close legally.
Iran claims sovereignty over its side of the Strait of Hormuz but has acknowledged the right of transit passage as a part of customary law. However, Iran says it can restrict passage for security reasons.
Under UNCLOS, Iran cannot legally block the Strait of Hormuz for all ships. If doing so would violate the right of transit passage, which protects global trade. A full closure would breach international law and affect many countries.
If Iran blocks the Strait, it would face international condemnation and sanctions. Neutral countries like China and India, which depend on oil from the Strait, would likely protest. The entire global economy would be affected.
International law does not allow Iran to block the Strait of Hormuz. While Iran is claiming security reasons. And also it is because of the US attack on the nuclear centres of Iran.