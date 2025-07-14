/Stimulus payments worth $300 to $1,700 coming to Americans in July: Do you qualify and how to claim your rebate?

For Alaska residents, the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) in 2025 offers payments of $1,702. Are you eligible for this significant stimulus payment? These are universal payments and do not depend on proof of financial hardship. To be eligible for the Alaska PFD payment, you must have lived in Alaska for at least a year before applying; You must have applied before the March 31 deadline; and you must remain in the state indefinitely. The payments will be distributed via direct payments or cheques in July 2025.