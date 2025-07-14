/Stimulus payments worth $300 to $1,700 coming to Americans in July: Do you qualify and how to claim your rebate?

American taxpayers waiting on their tax refunds would soon receive their stimulus payments from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Here's all you need to know about the stimulus cheque amounts, eligibility and more.
American taxpayers waiting on their tax refunds would soon receive their stimulus payments from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). As inflation continues to strain Americans' pockets, several states, as per reports, are stepping up to offer economic relief in the form of stimulus payments. These payments are expected to range from 300 to over 1,700 dollars. What are stimulus cheques? Are you eligible for stimulus payments? Here's all you need to know about the stimulus cheque amounts, eligibility and more.
Stimulus payments, or stimulus cheques, also referred to as stimulus checks, are economic help, relief offered by the government to its citizens during economically tough times. These payments are designed to help people offset the rising cost of living; they provide financial stability during uncertain times. In July 2025, there are at least five stimulus payments that Americans can expect.
For Alaska residents, the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) in 2025 offers payments of $1,702. Are you eligible for this significant stimulus payment? These are universal payments and do not depend on proof of financial hardship. To be eligible for the Alaska PFD payment, you must have lived in Alaska for at least a year before applying; You must have applied before the March 31 deadline; and you must remain in the state indefinitely. The payments will be distributed via direct payments or cheques in July 2025.
For New York residents who own a property in the state, the School Tax Relief (STAR) rebate might be exactly the financial support you need. The STAR rebate ranges from $350 to $1500 across various county and school districts; the exact rebate amount is tied to your school tax payment. To be eligible, New Yorkers must own and occupy a home as their primary residence; their income must fall within STAR eligibility limits, and finally, they must have paid property taxes or school taxes. The rebate payments are set online.
For freelancers and independent workers, New York in 2025 is offering targeted relief between $300 and $500, based on their annual income. To be eligible, your income must be below $150,000 (individual) or $300,000 (joint filers). Additionally, you must classify as a self-employed worker and have paid taxes on time, and finally, you must reside in New York State full-time. This payment would be credited by a mailed cheque or direct deposit in July 2025.
In California's Sacramento, the Family First Economic Support Pilot, which is now a formal programme, offers $725 per month to low-income families with children under 5. To be eligible: You must reside in Sacramento and have a low household income as defined by the programme; you must have submitted your tax returns on time, and finally, you cannot be a participant in another guaranteed income programme. The payments are credited through direct deposits or physical cheques.
In Colorado, Texas, couples who have filed joint taxes are eligible for up to a $1,600 rebate this year. Under the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR), you will automatically get this payment in 2025 if you filed your joint tax return on time. The payment would be sent via cheques and direct deposits.