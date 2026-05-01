/State of alarm: Inside the decision to raise the UK's terrorism threat to 'severe'

The UK government increased the terrorism threat level to “severe” on Thursday. The move comes after a surge in attacks targeting the Jewish community in the country.
The UK Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) has raised the national terrorism threat level from “substantial” to "severe". This means a terrorist attack is “highly likely”.
The move comes after the Golders Green stabbings, which the government has labelled an “antisemitic terrorist attack”. The UK Home Office said that the terrorist threat level has been rising for some time, driven by an increase in the “broader Islamist and extreme right-wing terrorist threat”.
The country has seen a surge in attacks targeting the Jewish community, and the government on Thursday said that the country is facing an antisemitism emergency. They have since announced an increase in investment for policing and security towards protecting the community.
Two Jewish men, aged 76 and 34, were stabbed on 29 April in the primarily Jewish neighbourhood of Golders Green in north-west London. The suspect, a 45-year-old man, has been arrested by the police. The incident is the latest in a series of aggressions in the UK.
In March 2026, four Hatzola ambulances were set on fire in Golders Green. Hatzola is a network of volunteer Jewish emergency medical service organisations. The incident was treated as an “antisemitic hate crime” by the Metropolitan Police.
Authorities have also disrupted planned attacks. Two men were sentenced for life in February 2026 for planning an assault against the Jewish community. The men allegedly planned to launch a gun assault on a march against antisemitism and then continue the killing spree in North Manchester, according to prosecutors.