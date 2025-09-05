/Star Earendel: The most distant star ever seen, or just a cosmic illusion?

Initially, Earendel was identified as a single star. However, subsequent observations, particularly those made by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), have raised questions about its true nature. The JWST's high-resolution imaging and spectroscopic data suggest that Earendel might not be a solitary star but rather a compact star cluster. The spectral characteristics observed align more closely with those of globular clusters, which are dense collections of stars, rather than a single stellar object. This revelation has prompted further investigations to determine whether Earendel is indeed a single star or a cluster of stars.