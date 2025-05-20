Published: May 20, 2025, 12:37 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 12:37 IST
As Lucknow Super Giants is on the brink of elimination after IPL 2025. Here are five players LSG could retain post this season ft Rishabh Pant and Digvesh Rathi.
(Photograph:IPL)
1. Nicholas Pooran
Nicholas Pooran has lit up the season with his fearless hitting, adding 432 runs in 12 matches at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 197. He has been the leading run-scorer for LSG this season.
(Photograph:IPL)
2. Rishabh Pant
LSG captain and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant hasn’t fired this season, scoring only 135 runs so far, but LSG might still bank on his X-factor. With 446 runs in the previous edition, the management might consider him for yet another season.
(Photograph:IPL)
3. Mitchell Marsh
Mitchell Marsh has been in beast mode with the bat, smashing 443 runs in 11 outings at a strike rate of 158. Marsh has been explosive at the top of the order, providing quickfire starts to his team.
(Photograph:IPL)
4. Digvesh Rathi
Leg spinner Digvesh Rathi has claimed 12 wickets in 12 outings with a tidy economy of eight. He has halted the flow of runs in the middle overs and provided crucial breakthroughs in the same phase.
(Photograph:IPL)
5. Avesh Khan
LSG frontline pacer Avesh Khan has scalped 10 wickets in 11 games, but his skill for delivering in crunch situations has been a standout. One such instance would be defending 9 runs in the final over against RR this season. This would force the management to retain him.