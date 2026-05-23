/'Spheres in ocean': Declassified 2022 video shows UFOs shadowing a US submarine

A 2022 declassified video reveals spherical UAPs demonstrating transmedium capabilities by shadowing a US submarine in the ocean, raising major naval security concerns.
The May 22 UAP release included a highly disturbing video from 2022, captured from the deck of a US Navy submarine. The footage shows mysterious spherical objects hovering just above the ocean's surface before seamlessly descending into the water.
These objects exhibit what the military calls ‘transmedium’ capabilities—the ability to travel through both air and water without compromising speed or structural integrity. This defies the laws of physics as understood by modern aerospace and marine engineering.
The video clearly captures two metallic spheres actively shadowing the nuclear-powered submarine. The objects matched the vessel's speed perfectly, seemingly monitoring the sub's movements before splashing down without creating a visible splash or wake.
Unlike traditional torpedoes or drones, these UAPs experience no apparent resistance when transitioning from air to water. Sonar operators reportedly tracked the objects moving at hundreds of knots underwater, far exceeding the capabilities of any known submersible.
The presence of transmedium craft near a US submarine presents a catastrophic security vulnerability. If these objects are adversarial technology, they represent a leap in capability that completely neutralizes America's current naval defense systems.
This footage confirms long-standing rumors from naval aviators and sailors about ‘fast movers’ operating beneath the waves. It indicates that the ocean depths may be just as heavily monitored by these unknown entities as our airspace.
By releasing this footage, the Department of War acknowledges that UAPs are not just an aerospace phenomenon. The underwater domain is now a critical area of investigation for the PURSUE initiative as the military attempts to secure its fleets.