/South Korea hit by deadly floods; worst rainfall in years leaves 17 dead, several missing

South Korea typically experiences monsoon rains in July and is usually well-prepared. But this week, the country's southern regions were hit with some of the heaviest hourly rainfall on record, according to official data
Parts of South Korea were lashed by torrential rains July 17, with one region pummelled by the most rainfall per hour since full records began in 1904, the country's weather agency said
The total number of deaths from the five-day deluge now stands at at least 17, with 11 missing, according to interior ministry data as of Sunday (July 20)
Most of the deaths occurred in the southern county of Sancheong, which has seen nearly 800 millimetres of rain since Wednesday
Notably, in 2022, South Korea endured record-breaking rains and flooding, which killed at least 11 people
The rainfall is likely to stop on Sunday and be followed by a heat wave, the government weather forecaster said
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung ordered a swift assessment of the damage and the prompt designation of special disaster zones to increase state support