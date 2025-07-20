LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /South Korea hit by deadly floods; worst rainfall in years leaves 17 dead, several missing

South Korea hit by deadly floods; worst rainfall in years leaves 17 dead, several missing

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jul 20, 2025, 20:21 IST | Updated: Jul 20, 2025, 20:21 IST

South Korea typically experiences monsoon rains in July and is usually well-prepared. But this week, the country's southern regions were hit with some of the heaviest hourly rainfall on record, according to official data

Cars damaged by floodwater are seen on a road along the river due to heavy rain in Gapyeong county
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Cars damaged by floodwater are seen on a road along the river due to heavy rain in Gapyeong county

South Korea typically experiences monsoon rains in July and is usually well-prepared. But this week, the country's southern regions were hit with some of the heaviest hourly rainfall on record, according to official data

Residents prepare sand bags to stop water after flooding caused by record-breaking rains in Seosan
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Residents prepare sand bags to stop water after flooding caused by record-breaking rains in Seosan

Parts of South Korea were lashed by torrential rains July 17, with one region pummelled by the most rainfall per hour since full records began in 1904, the country's weather agency said

Rescue members search with a rubber boat on a street flooded by torrential rains in Daegu
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Rescue members search with a rubber boat on a street flooded by torrential rains in Daegu

The total number of deaths from the five-day deluge now stands at at least 17, with 11 missing, according to interior ministry data as of Sunday (July 20)

An aerial view shows a village flooded by torrential rains in Yesan
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

An aerial view shows a village flooded by torrential rains in Yesan

Most of the deaths occurred in the southern county of Sancheong, which has seen nearly 800 millimetres of rain since Wednesday

An electric pole leans over a damaged road after torrential rains in Gongju
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

An electric pole leans over a damaged road after torrential rains in Gongju

Notably, in 2022, South Korea endured record-breaking rains and flooding, which killed at least 11 people

A man mops water in front of his store after flooding caused by record-breaking rains in Seosan
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

A man mops water in front of his store after flooding caused by record-breaking rains in Seosan

The rainfall is likely to stop on Sunday and be followed by a heat wave, the government weather forecaster said

A man makes his way through a street flooded by torrential rains in Gwangju
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

A man makes his way through a street flooded by torrential rains in Gwangju

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung ordered a swift assessment of the damage and the prompt designation of special disaster zones to increase state support

Trending Photo

South Korea hit by deadly floods; worst rainfall in years leaves 17 dead, several missing
7

South Korea hit by deadly floods; worst rainfall in years leaves 17 dead, several missing

From Rashid Khan to Adil Rashid: 7 bowlers with most wickets in T20Is, no Indian on list
7

From Rashid Khan to Adil Rashid: 7 bowlers with most wickets in T20Is, no Indian on list

The animated films that taught us big lessons in small packages: Inside Out, Frozen and more
5

The animated films that taught us big lessons in small packages: Inside Out, Frozen and more

5 fighter jets that terrify even the bravest pilots
6

5 fighter jets that terrify even the bravest pilots

From Lasith Malinga to Waqar Younis: 5 bowlers fastest to 300 ODI wickets
5

From Lasith Malinga to Waqar Younis: 5 bowlers fastest to 300 ODI wickets