South Africa vs New Zealand: Top 10 greatest players of all time in T20Is

From Mitchell Santner to Kagiso Rabada, meet the 10 icons for South Africa and New Zealand in 20-over cricket. These 10 legends have stepped for their team in crunch moments and always performed under pressure.
Former Kiwi opener Martin Guptill is New Zealand’s highest run-scorer in T20Is with 3531 runs. He has hit two centuries, 20 fifties and over 173 sixes with a highest score of 105. Guptill was known for strong starts at the top.
Former New Zealand white ball skipper Kane Williamson has scored 2575 runs in his T20I career. He hit 18 half-centuries and cleared the ropes 58 times. Williamson has guided New Zealand through many tight situations with the bat.
Tim Southee leads New Zealand’s T20I bowling charts with 164 wickets in 123 matches. He maintained a steady economy of 8 and often bowled reassuring overs for the Kiwis.
Left-arm spinner Santner has picked up over 120 wickets in 110 T20Is. His economy rate is an excellent 7 and he strikes once every 19 balls. Santner's best figures figures are 4/11 and he is New Zealand's current T20I skipper.
Neesham has scored 955 runs at a strike rate of 152 and also picked up 47 wickets in T20Is. He averaged 24 with the ball and brought balance to the side with both bat and ball.
De Kock is South Africa’s top T20I run-scorer with 2584 runs in 92 matches. He has one hundred and sixteen fifties with a strike rate of 138. His highest score in 20-over cricket is 100 and the southpaw batter has sent over 103 deliveries into the stands.
David Miller has scored 2250 runs in 127 T20Is with a strong strike rate of 141. He has smashed two hundreds, eight fifties and 128 sixes, making him one of South Africa’s most dangerous finishers in the format.
Shamsi is South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 89 wickets. He has an economy of 7.38 and takes a wicket every 17 balls, playing a key role in the middle overs.
Kagiso Rabada has taken over 71 wickets in T20Is with a best of 3/18. He strikes every 20 balls and has an economy rate of 8.30. As South Africa’s pace leader, he’s often trusted with crucial overs.
Duminy scored 1934 runs in 81 T20Is, averaging 38 with 11 half-centuries. He scalped 21 wickets with best figures of 3/18 and an economy of 7.76. Duminy has contributed with both bat and ball for the Proteas.