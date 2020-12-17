Snowstorm lashes US east coast; New York hit

A winter storm has struck the US east coast, causing disruption to transportation systems, amid predictions of 2ft (60cm) of snow.

Snowstorm deals blow to transportation

A winter storm marched up the US East Coast on Wednesday, delivering a disruptive blow to transportation systems. In the picture, we can see a worker clearing snow in Times Square

(Photograph:Reuters)

Afternoon snow

By midafternoon, the Nor'easter had brought a wintry mix to Washington and wind-whipped snow to New York City, parts of Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. A woman can be seen getting her picture taken in New York's Times Square.

(Photograph:AFP)

Day off for schoolkids less of a certainty

Normally, a major winter storm means that kids get a day off from school. But remote-learning being a normal thing in times of the pandemic, children getting such an off day has become less certain. A snowman in Times Square is seen in the picture above.

(Photograph:Reuters)

New Yorkers make merry nonetheless

A woman plays with snow 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Authorities sound warnings

Officials throughout the area urged motorists to stay off the roads. A man can be seen with a child in Times Square in the photo.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Coronavirus vaccination won't be affected

(File photo) of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has assured that winter storm will not affect coronavirus vaccination

(Photograph:Facebook)

