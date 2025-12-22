/Smriti Mandhana is now second batter to score 4,000-plus WT20I runs. Check who is first

LOGIN
Authored By Prashant Talreja
Published: Dec 22, 2025, 14:08 IST | Updated: Dec 22, 2025, 14:08 IST

Suzie Bates (4,716) is the first batter to scored 4,000-plus runs in WT20Is with Smriti Mandhana (4,007) being the second batter. Other batters with most runs in WT20Is are Harry Kaur (3,669), Chamari Athapaththu (3,472), and Sophie Devine (3,431).

Suzie Bates (New Zealand)
(Photograph: BCCI)

Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

New Zealand batter Suzie Bates has most runs in Women's T20I - 4,716. She scored these runs in 177 matches at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 108. She also has hit 28 fifties as well as a hundred.

Smriti Mandhana (India)
(Photograph: SLC)

Smriti Mandhana (India)

India batter Smriti Mandhana is the only the second batter after Bates to score 4000 WT20I runs. She has 4,007 runs to her name in 154 matches at an average of nearly 30 and a strike rate of 124. She also has hit 31 fifties and a hundred as well.

Harmanpreet Kaur (India)
(Photograph: SLC)

Harmanpreet Kaur (India)

India skipper Harry Kaur is third on the list with 3,669 runs at an average of nearly 29 and a strike rate of 108 in 183 matches. She also has 14 fifties and one fifty.

Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka)
(Photograph: SLC)

Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka batter Chamari Athapaththu also features in the list with 3,472 runs in 147 matches at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 110. She also has 13 fifties and three tons to her name in the WT20Is as well.

Sophie Devine (New Zealand)
(Photograph: BCCI)

Sophie Devine (New Zealand)

Kiwi veteran Sophie Devine rounds up the top five with 3,431 runs in 146 WT20Is at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 120. She has also hit 21 fifties and one hundred in the career as well.

