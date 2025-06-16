/Sinaloa, Juarez, Tijuana and more! Top 5 Drug cartels that rule the worldwide syndicate business

Mexican cartels, like Sinaloa, CJNG, and the Juarez Cartel, dominate global drug trafficking, operating in over 50 countries. They smuggle drugs like cocaine, meth, and fentanyl into the US, Europe, and Asia, using violence, corruption, and strategic alliances to maintain power.
The Sinaloa Cartel, based in Mexico, is seen as the world’s most powerful drug syndicate. It controls drug routes into the US, Europe, and Asia, moving cocaine, meth, heroin, and fentanyl. The cartel operates in over 50 countries and uses tunnels, ships, and corrupt officials to move drugs.
CJNG, formed in 2010, quickly became a major rival to Sinaloa. Led by “El Mencho,” it traffics fentanyl, cocaine, and meth worldwide. The cartel is known for violent attacks and controls ports for global shipping. CJNG now operates in two-thirds of Mexico and all 50 US states.
The Juarez Cartel, once a top force, is based in Ciudad Juarez. It smuggles cocaine and marijuana into the US, mainly through El Paso. Although weakened by battles with Sinaloa, it remains active in 21 Mexican states and works with gangs like La Línea and Los Zetas.
The Tijuana Cartel, also called the Arellano Félix Organization, was a powerhouse in the 1990s. It controls drug routes into California and traffics cocaine, marijuana, and meth. After losing power to Sinaloa, it now survives through alliances and family ties, still active in Baja California.
The Gulf Cartel, one of Mexico’s oldest, is based along the Gulf of Mexico. It traffics cocaine, marijuana, heroin, and amphetamines into the US. The cartel has split into rival groups but remains a key player, sometimes working with CJNG against Sinaloa.
These cartels use violence, bribery, and alliances to control territories. They corrupt officials, use gangs for enforcement, and create networks for money laundering. Their reach extends from Mexico to the US, Europe, Asia, and even India.
Mexican cartels dominate the world’s illegal drug trade, shaping crime and violence across continents. Their operations affect millions, making them a top concern for law enforcement worldwide.