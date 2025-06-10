LOGIN
Golden milestone! Shilpa Shetty celebrates 50th birthday in style in Croatia - check photos

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jun 10, 2025, 17:15 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 17:15 IST

Shilpa Shetty's birthday was all about fun, surprises and a big cake! The actress has shared a bunch of photos on her Instagram, check photos! 

Shilpa Shetty's b'day bash!
1 / 6
(Photograph:Instagram/@Shilpa Shetty)

Shilpa Shetty's b'day bash!

Shilpa Shetty's 50th birthday celebration was truly unforgettable. On June 8, the actress celebrated her special day with her family, children, and close friends in Croatia.
"…and it was a BLAST!!
2 / 6
(Photograph:Instagram/@Shilpa Shetty)

"…and it was a BLAST!!

A day after the wedding, Shetty shared a set of pictures on her Instagram account, giving her millions of fans a glimpse of how she celebrated her milestone birthday. She wrote in the caption, "…and it was a BLAST!! Surrounded by unconditional love. @onlyrajkundra you are a star Only gratitude in my heart for you, for the surprises and for all the memories."
Timeless grace
3 / 6
(Photograph:Instagram/@Shilpa Shetty)

Timeless grace

Shilpa Shetty proved that age is just a number as she turned 50. She wore a stunning one-shoulder metallic gown designed by Neetu Rohra, which featured a thigh-high slit, intricate draping, and ruched details. She accessorized her look with a statement necklace, a matching watch, and rings.
A cake and a happy girl!
4 / 6
(Photograph:Instagram/@Shilpa Shetty)

A cake and a happy girl!

In the picture, Shetty is beaming with joy as she's posing by her three-tier birthday cake with a topper reading SSKGold.
La familia
5 / 6
(Photograph:Instagram/@Shilpa Shetty)

La familia

Shilpa celebrated the milestone birthday with unconditional love. The actress has shared a photo with her husband Raj Kundra, children Viaan and Samisha as they all posed in the yacht.
Fun day
6 / 6
(Photograph:Instagram/@Shilpa Shetty)

Fun day

The day was incomplete without Shilpa's close once including her sister Shamita Shetty, mother Sunanda Shetty and other loved ones. She has also shared photos with her girl gang and other close friends, who attended the party.

6

