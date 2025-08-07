LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Its not just a fetish: This Japanese bondage style is now high art

It's not just a fetish: This Japanese bondage style is now high art

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Aug 07, 2025, 18:39 IST | Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 18:51 IST

This Japanese art form raises questions about whether it is erotic or artistic. Derived from the ancient Japanese martial art "hōjōjutsu", used by feudal lords to subdue criminals, now juxtaposed with performance to create a beautiful yet uncomfortable tension.

Shibari- The rope art
1 / 4
(Photograph: AFP)

Shibari- The rope art

These kinky knots were once used as a form of prisoner restraint, now become a method of self-expression, intimacy, and aesthetic ritual. Hajime Kinoko discovered this while managing a Sadomasochism joint in Roppongi, an area of Tokyo.

Restraint becomes ritual
2 / 4
(Photograph: AFP)

Restraint becomes ritual

Over time, Shibari transformed into kinbaku, the “art of tight binding.” It transformed from just being a utility to a performance of intimacy. Each joint, node portrays the emotion, trust and tension between bodies.

Beyond eroticism
3 / 4
(Photograph: AFP)

Beyond eroticism

Despite the common Freudian analysis of phallic desire, which is not just about sexual fetishes, but a mixture of power, control, dominance and identity, Kinoko told AFP that he wasn't particularly drawn to the fetishism.

Rope as a brushstroke
4 / 4
(Photograph: AFP)

Rope as a brushstroke

He claims not to create a hierarchical power relationship, but a canvas for gravity, vulnerability and stillness. According to Kinoko, at the heart of Shiabri is communication and trust. Each tie, each suspension is an unspoken dialogue between the rigger and the model

Trending Photo

Meet five Indians with most runs in ODI cricket: Only one left-hander in the list, guess who?
5

Meet five Indians with most runs in ODI cricket: Only one left-hander in the list, guess who?

It's not just a fetish: This Japanese bondage style is now high art
4

It's not just a fetish: This Japanese bondage style is now high art

From Pat Cummins to Ravindra Jadeja, 5 active bowlers with most international wickets, check who tops list
5

From Pat Cummins to Ravindra Jadeja, 5 active bowlers with most international wickets, check who tops list

From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam, 5 batters fastest to 8000 T20 runs, two Indians on list
5

From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam, 5 batters fastest to 8000 T20 runs, two Indians on list

Who took double hat-tricks in Test cricket? Meet all four players
5

Who took double hat-tricks in Test cricket? Meet all four players