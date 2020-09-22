September 22 in history: End of Indo-Pak war, Iraq's invasion of Iran and more

Get WION News app for latest news
From the end of an Indo-Pak war to Iraq's invasion of Iran, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into what happened on this date -- in history.
Ibn Saud announces formation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
(Photograph:WION)
India and Pakistan cease-fire takes effect, ending Indo-Pak War
Iraq invades Iran in an attempt to control Shatt al-Arab waterway
CERN scientists announce discovery of neutrinos breaking speed of light
Suicide bombers attack church in Peshawar, kill at least 75