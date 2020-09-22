September 22 in history: End of Indo-Pak war, Iraq's invasion of Iran and more

From the end of an Indo-Pak war to Iraq's invasion of Iran, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into what happened on this date -- in history.

1932

Ibn Saud announces formation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

(Photograph:WION)

1965

India and Pakistan cease-fire takes effect, ending Indo-Pak War

(Photograph:WION)

1980

Iraq invades Iran in an attempt to control Shatt al-Arab waterway

(Photograph:WION)

2011

CERN scientists announce discovery of neutrinos breaking speed of light

(Photograph:WION)

2013

Suicide bombers attack church in Peshawar, kill at least 75

(Photograph:WION)