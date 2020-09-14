September 14 in history: From formation of OPEC to assassination of an Afghan President

Did you know OPEC was formed today?

1939

World’s 1st practical helicopter, VS-300 takes flight in Stratford

1949

Indian Constituent Assembly adopts Hindi as the Official Language
 

1960

Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia & Venezuela form OPEC

1979

Afghan President Nur Muhammad Taraki is assassinated
 

2018

North Korea and South Korea open joint liaison office

