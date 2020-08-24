'Security in southwest': Russia showcases tank prowess at International Army Games
Last month President Putin had ordered snap military drills involving 150,000 personnel including aircraft and naval vessels to ensure "security" in Russia's southwest.
Army-2020
The "Army-2020" annual defence show opened its doors to visitors in the Moscow region on Saturday.
The convention showcases the latest advancements across the military industry from Russia and other countries taking part.
(Photograph:AFP)
Army Games
This year, Army-2020 is being held together with the International Army Games, a competition between troops from various countries.
The Army-2020 expo will host military demonstrations and conferences until August 29.
(Photograph:AFP)
Tank manouvere
A tank performs manouvers at the Tank Biathlon competition during the 6th International Military Technical Forum 'International Army Games 2020' in the military Patriot Park outside Moscow
(Photograph:AFP)
Russian military aircraft
Russian military aircraft release smoke in the colours of the Russian state flag during the 6th International Military Technical Forum 'International Army Games 2020'.
(Photograph:AFP)
Russian Army
Last month President Vladimir Putin had ordered snap military drills involving 150,000 personnel and hundreds of aircraft and naval vessels to ensure "security" in Russia's southwest.
The drills involved nearly 150,000 personnel including airborne troops and marine infantry of the northern and Pacific fleets.
(Photograph:AFP)
Snap exercises
"In accordance with the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces snap exercises are being conducted by troops of the Southern and Western military districts," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted as saying in a statement.
The exercises also involved more than 400 aircraft and over 100 vessels and was conducted in the Black and Caspian Seas, among other places.
(Photograph:AFP)
Security in Russia's southwest
The drills aimed to test the Russian army's readiness to ensure "security in Russia's southwest where a serious threat of terrorism remains" as well as prepare for the Caucasus-2020 war games, the defence ministry said.
(Photograph:AFP)
Avoid expensive arms race
"I am glad to welcome the organisers, participants and guests of the Army-2020 International Military and Technical Forum and the International Army Games. This year, these large-scale events will start simultaneously, and I am convinced that their traditionally spectacular and rich programs will only benefit from such a combination. Numerous guests will be able to see the capabilities of our Armed Forces, get acquainted with the latest achievements of the domestic and foreign defense industry, with the successful projects of international cooperation," Russian president Putin said.
The military games are being held even as President Donald Trump told President Putin last month that he hopes to avoid an "expensive" US arms race with Russia and China.