'Security in southwest': Russia showcases tank prowess at International Army Games

Last month President Putin had ordered snap military drills involving 150,000 personnel including aircraft and naval vessels to ensure "security" in Russia's southwest.

Army-2020

The "Army-2020" annual defence show opened its doors to visitors in the Moscow region on Saturday.

The convention showcases the latest advancements across the military industry from Russia and other countries taking part.

(Photograph:AFP)