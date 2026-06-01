/Scientists ran a simulation of an AI-governed world and the results are chilling

Have you ever wondered if artificial intelligence (AI) and robots could one day take over the world?

Enterprise AI startup Emergence AI allowed different models to govern 15-day simulations and studied what that world would look like. Four AI models, Claude, Grok, GPT and Gemini, were each in control of simulated towns occupied by 10 AI agents subject to the same laws and equipped with over 120 tools. All the worlds saw remarkably different outcomes.