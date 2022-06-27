Sarfaraz Khan to Rajat Patidar: Top performers from Ranji Trophy 2021-22

Madhya Pradesh defeated 41-time champions Mumbai in the final to lift their maiden Ranji Trophy title on Sunday (June 26). The Chandrakant Pandit-coached side completely outclassed Mumbai across five days of the final and chased down the target of 108 runs with ease in their second innings. While the likes of Rajat Patidar and Kumar

Kumar Kartikeya were the star performer for Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai too had a number of players who impressed throughout the season. Here is a look at some of the top performers from Ranji Trophy 2022.