Sarfaraz Khan to Rajat Patidar: Top performers from Ranji Trophy 2021-22

Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 08:40 PM(IST)

Madhya Pradesh defeated 41-time champions Mumbai in the final to lift their maiden Ranji Trophy title on Sunday (June 26). The Chandrakant Pandit-coached side completely outclassed Mumbai across five days of the final and chased down the target of 108 runs with ease in their second innings. While the likes of Rajat Patidar and Kumar
Kumar Kartikeya were the star performer for Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai too had a number of players who impressed throughout the season. Here is a look at some of the top performers from Ranji Trophy 2022.

View in App

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan continune hid stellar run in the Ranji Trophy once again this year after dominating the proceedings in the tournament last season. Sarfaraz churned out runs consistently with the willow to finish as the highest run-getter with a stggering 982 runs in 6 matches at a stunning average of 122.75, including 4 centuries and 2 fifties.

(Photograph:PTI)

Shams Mulani

Mumbai spinner Shams Mulani had a memorable season with the ball in Ranji Trophy 2022 as he scalped 45 wickets for his team in six matches at an average of 16.76, including a staggering six fifve-wicket hauls. The left-arm spinner was a force to reckon with the ball helping Mumbai make it to the final of the tournament and finished as the highest wicket-taker of the season.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar played an instrumental role in helping Madhya Pradesh win their maiden Ranji Trophy title this year with a victory against 41-time champions Mumbai in the final. Patidar was the highest run-getter for MP and the second top-scorer overall in the league with 658 runs from six games at an average of 53.15. He also scored a match-winning century in the final against Mumbai.
 

(Photograph:PTI)

Kumar Kartikeya | @BCCI |

Left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya was the pick of the bowlers for Madhya Pradesh from their title-winning campaign this year. The spinner ran through oposition teams with his turn and variations to pick up 32 wickets in six matches and finish as the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament behind Mulani.
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal also seems destined to become a future star in Indian cricket. The youngster managed to play just three games for Mumbai this season but proved why he was one of the most talented youngsters around with 498 runs an average of 83.00 as an opener, including back-to-back centuries in the semi-final against Uttar Pradesh and a brilliant 78 in the final against Madhya Pradesh.

(Photograph:IANS)

Read in App