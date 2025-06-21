/Sai Sudharsan to Marnus Labuschagne: 5 batters who scored a duck on Test debut

Sudharsan is the latest Indian player to join the long list of cricketers who were out on a duck in their first Test match. Let’s take a look at five famous players who fall in this list.
Saeed Anwar, one of Pakistan’s greatest opening batsmen, had a tough start to his Test career, getting dismissed without scoring on his debut innings. But he later played 55 Tests and scored 4052 runs, including 11 centuries.
Saha was dismissed for a duck in his first Test innings against South Africa at home. But he made 36 runs in the second innings of the same match and later played many important innings for India.
Dimuth Karunaratne, former Sri Lanka captain, also got out for zero in his debut match. He went on to score 7222 runs and became one of Sri Lanka’s most reliable openers.
Marnus Labuschagne has been an integral part of Australia’s Test squad since his debut, where he got out on a duck against Pakistan in Dubai. Though he remains out of contention for his poor run with the bat, he has scored 4435 runs in 104 innings.
Sai Sudharsan is the latest entrant on the list. Making his debut against England at Headingley in Leeds, Sudharsan got out on a four-ball duck, getting caught behind.