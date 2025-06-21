LOGIN
  • /Sai Sudharsan to Marnus Labuschagne: 5 batters who scored a duck on Test debut

Published: Jun 21, 2025, 16:03 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 16:03 IST

Sudharsan is the latest Indian player to join the long list of cricketers who were out on a duck in their first Test match. Let’s take a look at five famous players who fall in this list.

Saeed Anwar (Pakistan) vs West Indies, 1990
1 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

Saeed Anwar (Pakistan) vs West Indies, 1990

Saeed Anwar, one of Pakistan’s greatest opening batsmen, had a tough start to his Test career, getting dismissed without scoring on his debut innings. But he later played 55 Tests and scored 4052 runs, including 11 centuries.

Wriddhiman Saha (India) vs South Africa, 2010
2 / 5
(Photograph:BCCI)

Wriddhiman Saha (India) vs South Africa, 2010

Saha was dismissed for a duck in his first Test innings against South Africa at home. But he made 36 runs in the second innings of the same match and later played many important innings for India.

Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka) vs New Zealand, 2012
3 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka) vs New Zealand, 2012

Dimuth Karunaratne, former Sri Lanka captain, also got out for zero in his debut match. He went on to score 7222 runs and became one of Sri Lanka’s most reliable openers.

Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) vs England, Ashes 2023
4 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) vs England, Ashes 2023

Marnus Labuschagne has been an integral part of Australia’s Test squad since his debut, where he got out on a duck against Pakistan in Dubai. Though he remains out of contention for his poor run with the bat, he has scored 4435 runs in 104 innings.

Sai Sudharsan (India) vs England, 2025
5 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

Sai Sudharsan (India) vs England, 2025

Sai Sudharsan is the latest entrant on the list. Making his debut against England at Headingley in Leeds, Sudharsan got out on a four-ball duck, getting caught behind.

