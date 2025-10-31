/Russia’s ‘Poseidon’ drone: The doomsday nuclear weapon capable of triggering tsunamis

According to Russian briefings, Poseidon can dive deeper and travel faster than any existing torpedo or submarine. It is believed to operate at depths exceeding one kilometre and reach speeds of up to 200 kilometres per hour, powered by a miniature nuclear reactor said to be 100 times smaller than those on conventional submarines. The reactor enables virtually unlimited range, while the drone is reportedly capable of carrying a nuclear warhead of up to two megatons, many times the power of typical strategic weapons.