/Russia’s 6 deadliest submarines in service today

Russia’s submarine fleet remains the backbone of its naval power, a blend of Cold War engineering and modern nuclear innovation. The country recently launched its newest nuclear-powered submarine, Khabarovsk, designed to carry the Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater drone, often described as a “doomsday weapon” for its potential to unleash massive undersea strikes. This launch shows Moscow’s commitment to strengthening its strategic deterrent beneath the waves. From legacy giants to new-generation stealth platforms, Russia’s undersea fleet continues to evolve, combining endurance, firepower, and stealth. Below are the six submarine types regarded as the most powerful and operationally significant in the Russian Navy today.