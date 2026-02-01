/Roman Reigns stuns WWE universe at Royal Rumble 2026 | check full results

The Men’s Royal Rumble was the showstopper, and it delivered big time. Oba Femi walked out first, with future WrestleMania main-eventer Bron Breakker coming in at two, only for a masked man to attack him and cost him his chance of doing so at this year’s Show of Shows.

However, the action continued, with several A-listers following. The drama began when Brock Lesnar entered the rumble to the biggest pop of the evening before going for a stare down with Oba, hinting at a future feud between the two. Although he threw Oba out of the ring, Lesnar also got knocked out soon after.

After two-and-fro, it all came down to Roman Reigns and number 30 entrant Gunther. Gunther came close to winning it, but Roman had other plans, and by throwing the Ring General out of the ring, he won his second Royal Rumble and first since 2015.