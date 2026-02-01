/Roman Reigns stuns WWE universe at Royal Rumble 2026 | check full results

Riyadh in Saudi Arabia hosted Royal Rumble 2026, and it was a banger. From a first-time winner to a heartbreak and to a former champion headlining WrestleMania, WWE’s first pay-per-view of the year was a showstopper. Let’s check out the results.
The show began with the women’s Royal Rumble, which was perhaps the event of the night. From storylines moving forward to new ones in the making, this one-hour-plus-rumble had everything. Although not many veterans made their comebacks, Brie Bella did, and with her sister, a Hall of Famer, Nikki Bella, the Bella twins engaged the crowd.
However, the final segment involving Liv Morgan, the returning Tiffany Stratton, and the high-flying Sol Ruca stole the show, with Morgan standing tall in the end, punching her ticket to the main event at WrestleMania in Vegas.
The most heartbreaking chapter of this year’s Royal Rumble was the end of a marvellous career of The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles. Against the current world heavyweight champion, Gunther, AJ gave everything inside the ring, even getting his right wrist busted open.
However, Gunther’s toughness and ability to dominate his opponent, like he did to now-retired John Cena late last year, helped him stay ahead and beat Styles.
The emotional Styles bid farewell to the WWE Universe in Saudi Arabia.
The WWE title match between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn was next, and much to everyone’s expectations, the title didn’t change hands at the Rumble this year. Sami had his moments against his old foe McIntyre, against whom he hasn’t won a single bout to date, but failed to capitalise on it, thus going down for the record 12th time and counting.
The Men’s Royal Rumble was the showstopper, and it delivered big time. Oba Femi walked out first, with future WrestleMania main-eventer Bron Breakker coming in at two, only for a masked man to attack him and cost him his chance of doing so at this year’s Show of Shows.
However, the action continued, with several A-listers following. The drama began when Brock Lesnar entered the rumble to the biggest pop of the evening before going for a stare down with Oba, hinting at a future feud between the two. Although he threw Oba out of the ring, Lesnar also got knocked out soon after.
After two-and-fro, it all came down to Roman Reigns and number 30 entrant Gunther. Gunther came close to winning it, but Roman had other plans, and by throwing the Ring General out of the ring, he won his second Royal Rumble and first since 2015.